Dozens of indigenous people from the Ecuadorian Amazon gather outside the Attorney General's Office in Quito, Ecuador, 26 September 2018 to demand that the government reject an arbitration ruling in The Hague in favor of American oil supermajor Chevron Corp. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Around 50 Indians from Ecuador's Amazon region gathered Wednesday outside the federal Attorney General's Office in this capital to demand the government reject an arbitration ruling in The Hague in favor of American oil supermajor Chevron Corp.

"The Ecuadorian Amazon demands respect," "Chevron Guilty" and "The Amazon is Dying and Justice is Dying" were some of the signs held up by those taking part in the demonstration.