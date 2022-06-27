The exhaustion of two intense and tough weeks of protests shows on their faces, but the spirit of thousands of indigenous people who on Sunday said they are "standing up and fighting" against the Ecuadorian government remains more than strong, spurred by the deaths of demonstrators in recent days.

From practically every corner of the country, the protesters came to Quito a week ago to make their voices heard loud and clear in the capital, where they were received with tear gas deployed by police, and that suppression tactic has been employed almost every day since then with security forces facing off against the members of the indigenous communities.