A photo provided by Ecuadorian Cesar Valverde of his daughter Nohelia Valverde, a one-year-old girl with spinal muscular atrophy type 1, a rare muscle-wasting genetic disorder EFE/ Cesar Valverde (father)

The parents of Nohelia Valverde, a one-year-old Ecuadorian girl with spinal muscular atrophy type 1, are in a race against time to raise the $2.1 million she needs for a promising gene-therapy medicine.

The infant lacks a gene needed to codify the signals the brain sends to control different bodily movements, a disorder that doctors discovered when Nohelia was eight months old, her father, Cesar Valverde, told Efe.