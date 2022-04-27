File photo showing a group of displaced persons, who are receiving aid from the International Organization for Migration (OIM) in San Lorenzo, Ecuador. EFE/Guillermo Legaria

Vacant houses and desolate streets is the ill-fated and silent character of Ambatillo Alto, a small rural Ecuadorian village where the effects of the new wave of emigration toward the United States are clear, with some 100,000 Ecuadorians beginning the illegal journey last year alone.

In recent months, about 200 of the 700 residents of this community in the Andes have left seeking better opportunities, most of them heading for the US to try and enter illegally, according to the town council president Rosa Masabalin.