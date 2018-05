Ecuadorian president, Lenin Moreno (C), meets with his new Interior Minister Mauro Toscanini (L), and Defense Minister Oswaldo Jarrin (R), at the Government Palace in Quito, Ecuador, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Wednesday met for the first time with his new Interior and Defense ministers, Mauro Toscanini and Oswaldo Jarrin, respectively, after naming them to the post last week.

The two new ministers were at their respective offices early Wednesday morning for the formal start of their tenure, the government said in a statement.