A day after Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in the country's penal system, military personnel carried out a search for weapons Thursday at the prison in the coastal city of Guayaquil where 116 inmates died this week in a battle between rival gangs.
Armed Forces carry out operation in Guayaquil prison where 116 inmates died
Accompanied by police, military personnel search a prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on 30 September 2021. EFE/Marcos Pin
