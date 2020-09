A man cleans ash from the Sangay volcano off his vehicle in the town of Alausi, in the province of Chimborazo, Ecuador, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE/José Jácome

View of ash from the Sangay volcano on the rooftops in the town of Alausi, in the province of Chimborazo, Ecuador, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE/José Jácome

View of ash from the Sangay volcano over crops in the province of Chimborazo, Ecuador, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE/José Jácome

A farmer and his donkey walk on a road covered by the ash expelled by the Sangay volcano, in Alausi, in the province of Chimborazo, Ecuador, 20 September 2020. EPA-EFE/José Jácome

Villages from six Ecuadorian provinces were covered Sunday with ash from the Sangay volcano, located in the Amazon region, the country's president said.

"We are alert to the ash fall of the Sangay in Guayas, Los Ríos, Santa Elena, Chimborazo, Manabí and Bolívar! We deployed emergency teams to assist citizens and our farmers and ranchers," Lenín Moreno wrote on his Twitter account. EFE-EPA