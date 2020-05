Ecuadorians opposed to President Lenin Moreno protest in Quito on Monday, 25 May 2020. The person on the left holds up an image of the president with a red clown nose, while the sign on the right reads: "The corruption of this government will kill us sooner than Covid-19. The worst government in history." EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Ecuadorians throng a street in Quito on Monday, 25 May 2020, to protest the government's pursuit of austerity during a pandemic. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

Thousands of people took to the streets of this capital and other Ecuadorian cities on Monday to protest the government's decision to endorse layoffs and pay cuts in response to the economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Protesters in Quito marched through the streets chanting "Out Moreno, Out," referring to right-wing President Lenin Moreno, who recently took the unusual step of delegating many of his powers to unelected aides with a year left in his term.