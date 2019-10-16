Indigenous teen Diego Vela (c) speaks with reporters on Oct. 13, 2019, during a demonstration in Quito, Ecuador. He said the protest to get the Lenin Moreno government to reverse the decree eliminating the fuel subsidy was not in vain. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Gimeno

Sixteen-year-old Diego Vela already knows what it means to risk his life in street protests, like many other indigenous young people who were in the front lines of the disturbances that over the past two weeks paralyzed Ecuador until they twisted the government's arm enough to get it to adjust its decree eliminating the fuel subsidy.

Vela is also one of the more than 10,000 indigenous people who came to Quito from all over the country to protest the fuel subsidy cancellation, which had severely threatened the subsistence economies in their rural communities.