File photo dated May 21, 2005, showing Democratic Congressman Ed Pastor, representing Arizona's District 2 and the first Hispanic elected to Congress from Arizona. Pastor died on Nov. 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Eddie Arrossi/FILE

Former Congressman Ed Pastor, the first Hispanic elected to Congress from Arizona, has died, relatives and close associates said Wednesday. He was 75.

The Democrat, who represented Arizona for 12 terms in the House of Representatives from 1991 until his retirement in 2015, reportedly suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night.