A worker from the UN Refugee Agency provides information to Venezuelan migrants on 6 May 2022 in Aguas Verdes, a town in Peru's northwestern department of Tumbes. EFE/ Aldair Mejia

Personnel from the non-governmental organization International Rescue Committee hold a workshop with Venezuelan children at a park in Puerto Pizarro, Peru, on 6 May 2022. EFE/ Aldair Mejia

Education, health care often out of reach for Venezuelan migrants in Peru

Either seek out charitable aid or forgo essential medical care.

That is the plight facing thousands of migrants from crisis-hit Venezuela who have made their way to the neglected northwestern Peruvian border region of Tumbes, where those undocumented foreigners have limited access to health and educational services and must rely on others to provide a helping hand.