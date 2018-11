A handout image provided by Christie's Auction House of Edward Hopper’s “Chop Suey,” an oil on canvas from 1929. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIE'S HANDOUT

Edward Hopper's "Chop Suey", a 1929 masterpiece, was sold on Tuesday for $91.8 million, a record for the American painter, at a Christie's auction in New York.

According to the auction house, the sale of the first half of the Barney A Ebsworth collection, titled "An American Place," reached a total sales figure of $317.801 million in a two-day auction of the exceptional collection of 20th century American art.