The delegation of the United Nations Security Council in Dhaka said Monday it would seek a way to speed up the agreement reached in November between Bangladesh and Myanmar for the safe, free and voluntary repatriation of Rohingyas, who had fled to Bangladesh after the outbreak of violence in Myanmar.

The delegation, made up of 15 representatives, arrived on Saturday for a three-day visit to Bangladesh, including a visit on Sunday to Rohingya camps in the southeastern part of the country, where almost 700,000 members of this mostly Muslim minority have been living since the latest outbreak of violence in Myanmar on Aug. 25, 2017.