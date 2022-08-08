Emergency service personnel on Monday were still trying to put out a fire at an oil storage facility in Matanzas in western Cuba that has been raging for three days and which has killed one firefighter.
Efforts to put out huge industrial fire in western Cuba enter 3rd day
View of the smoke column caused by the fire in a petroleum deposit in Matanzas, Cuba, on 7 August 2022. EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa
