Efforts to put out huge industrial fire in western Cuba enter 3rd day

View of the smoke column caused by the fire in a petroleum deposit in Matanzas, Cuba, on 7 August 2022. EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

View of the remains of a truck tank upon an accident on the highway going from Matanzas to Havana, Cuba, on 7 August 2022. EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

Photograph of the column of smoke generated by the fire in a fuel depot from the surrounding inhabited areas in Matanzas, Cuba, 07 August 2022.EFE / Ernesto Mastrascusa

A tank truck is seen entering the complex where a fire in a petroleum deposit is taking place in Matanzas, Cuba, on 7 August 2022. EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa