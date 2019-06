Ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi during his trial on charges of espionage, Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 16, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

The Egyptian government accused the United Nations high commissioner for human rights of politicizing the death of Egypt's former president Mohamed Morsi after the UN office asked for an investigation to be carried out by a non-partisan body.

The Egyptian foreign ministry's spokesperson Ahmed Hafez criticized the statement of Rupert Colville, the UN office spokesperson, accusing him of deliberately politicizing the natural death of the deposed Islamist leader.