Armored personnel carriers of the Egyptian Army patrol on a road close to al-Gorah in northeastern Sinai, Egypt, 21 May 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The Egyptian army said Wednesday at least three military personnel and 30 alleged militants had been killed in recent days during an ongoing anti-terrorism operation in the governorate of Sinai.

Army spokesman Col. Tamer al-Refaei added in a statement posted on his official Facebook account that two soldiers had been wounded in clashes last week.