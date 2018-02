Former head of the Central Auditing Organization, Hisham Genena, (L) arrives to the State Council courthouse in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 25, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian security forces on Tuesday arrested a former anti-corruption chief following his threats to publish serious documents that could allegedly implicate several officials in corruption allegations, his lawyer told EFE.

Judge Hisham Geneina was a member of Sami Anan's presidential campaign, who was imprisoned on Jan. 23 after being accused by the armed forces of committing irregularities, a week after announcing his presidential candidacy.