A handout photo made available by the Egyptian Presidency shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) and Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn addressing a press conference during their meeting in the Egyptian Presidential Palace, Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY HANDOUT

The Egyptian President on Thursday asked the Ethiopian Prime Minister to accept international mediation to address a falling out over Ethiopa's plan to build a dam on the Blue Nile.

Hailemariam Desalegn rejected the Egyptian proposal for the World Bank to participate as a neutral party in the negotiations, but was open to discussing the issue at future meetings, the leader said at a joint press conference after the meeting.