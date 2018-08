A handout photo made available by the Egyptian presidency shows Abdel Fattah al-Sissi taking the oath of office as he is sworn in as Egypt's president in front of members of the Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo, Egypt, June 08, 2014. EPA-EFE/EPA/FILE/EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY

The Egyptian president has enacted a law that grants more powers to the authorities in blocking web pages and controlling content published on the internet, the official news agency MENA reported Saturday.

The new law announced by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stipulates that internet service providers will be obliged to hand over to the authorities the contact details of any user who is suspected of having committed cybercrimes, as information must be stored for 180 days.