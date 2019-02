Members of the Egyptian security services inspect the scene of the bombing targeted the convoy of the Egyptian attorney general, in a northern suburb of Heliopolis, Cairo, Egypt, June 29, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egypt's attorney general, Hisham Barakat, at his office in Cairo, Egypt, July 10, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE HANDOUT/TAHSEEN BAKR/ALMASRY ALYOUM

Egyptian authorities Wednesday executed nine prisoners for their involvement in the killing of an Egyptian attorney general four years ago, an Interior Ministry source said.

The execution by hanging took place early Wednesday in a Cairo prison before several officials, including a member of the General Prosecutor's Office, a forensic doctor, a cleric, and prison administration police.