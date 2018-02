Members of the Egyptian armed forces in armoured vehicles patrolling a street near the town of Sheikh Zuweid, in the north of Sinai, Egypt, on July 13, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/FOAAD GHARNOUSI

Egypt's armed forces on Sunday announced that 16 alleged militants had been killed as part of a new security offensive in the northern and central Sinai Peninsula, a military spokesman said.

Col. Tamer al-Refaei claimed that an additional 34 suspects were arrested during the Sinai military offensive, dubbed "Operation Sinai 2018," which started on Friday in the restive peninsula and other parts of the country, according to a statement posted on his official Facebook page.