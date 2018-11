Pope Francis delivers his blessing to the faithful during the Angelus prayer in Saint Peters Square, Vatican City, Nov. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabio Frustaci

Mourners carry a coffin of a victim, who was among those killed by gunmen during an ambush while travelling in three busses carrying Coptic Christians to a remote desert monastery in Egypt's southern Minya province, during the funeral in Minya, Egypt, Nov. 03, 2018. EPA/EFE FILE/Mahmoud Abo Eldahab

Egyptian security forces killed 19 alleged militants linked to a deadly attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians that killed seven people and injured 19, the interior ministry announced Sunday.

The ministry said the raid occurred in a remote desert area in central Minya province, where Friday's attack took place, and state-run television broadcast images of dead bodies, automatic weapons and the flag of the Islamic State terror organization, which had claimed responsibility for the attack.