People on a truck with photo depicting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi drive on a bridge downtown Cairo, Egypt, Jan 25, 2018, on the seventh anniversary of the uprising that toppled former President Hosni Mubarak. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian security forces stand guard in downtown Cairo, Egypt, Jan 25, 2018, on the seventh anniversary of the uprising that toppled former President Hosni Mubarak. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Thursday's seventh anniversary of the start of the uprising that ultimately toppled Hosni Mubarak coincides with heightened political tensions in Egypt ahead of the presidential election scheduled for March.

Inspired in part by the Arab Spring protests that removed the regime of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in Tunisia, Egyptians took to the streets on Jan. 25, 2011, with demands for political and economic change.