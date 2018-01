Egyptian former chief of staff General Sami Anan (C) speaks during a press conference at his office in Cairo, Egypt, Mar 13, 2014. EPA-EFE/NAMEER GALAL

A former Egyptian military chief and potential election rival to the current president on Tuesday was arrested, according to his campaign organizers.

Sami Anan, who served on Egypt's ruling military council with current President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, was detained after being accused by the armed forces of committing irregularities in the announcement of his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, scheduled for March.