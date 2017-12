Egyptian Intelligence Minister Khalid Fawzi (C) accompanies Palestinian member of Fatah Central Committee, Azam al-Ahmed (L), and Hamas deputy head of the politburo Saleh al-Aruri (R) for a signing ceremony of an agreement between the two Palestinian factions, in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE file/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egypt continued to pressure rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah to implement a reconciliation agreement that was brokered and signed in Cairo, Palestinian sources told EFE on Saturday.

Egypt has acted as a mediator between the Islamist movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and the nationalist party Fatah, which governs the West Bank, and the agreement was signed in October.