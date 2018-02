A Palestinian handicapped man waits to cross into Egypt through Rafah border crossing between Gaza Strip and Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian girl waits with her family to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing between Gaza Strip and Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt through Rafah border crossing between Gaza Strip and Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Egyptian authorities on Wednesday reopened the Rafah border crossing with the Palestinian Gaza Strip in both directions for four days, the official Palestinian Authority news agency WAFA said.

The Palestinian Embassy in Cairo on Tuesday had announced the border was to open with priority given to medical patients, students and those with dual citizenship, WAFA said.