A man sits next to a flag with inscription reading in Arabic 'referendum' after casting his vote during the referendum on draft constitutional amendments, at a polling station in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

A man casts his vote during second day of a referendum on draft constitutional amendments, in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

People dance outside a polling center during second day of a referendum on draft constitutional amendments, in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

An woman dips a finger in paint after casting her ballot during the second day of a referendum on draft constitutional amendments, at a polling station in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Hossam

Egyptians headed to polls on Sunday for the second day of a three-day referendum on constitutional amendments that could allow the incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to stay in power until 2030.

Polling stations reopened at 9 am and are due to close 12 hours later as more than 61 million people are called to vote.