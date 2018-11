Egyptian archaeologists work on restoring inside the newly discovered tomb at al-Assassif Necropolis, in Luxor, 700km south of Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

An Egyptian archaeologist works on restoring sarcophagi inside a tomb at al-Assassif Necropolis, in Luxor, 700km south of Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egypt's minister of antiquities on Saturday announced that archaeologists had discovered the pharaonic tomb of a high priest and his family near the southern city of Luxor.

Khaled el-Enani stated that the tomb originally belonged to the overseer of the mummification shrine from the Ramesside period, around 1,200 BC, and the tomb's walls were decorated with colorful paintings of the deceased and his family, according to the state-run newspaper Al-Ahram.