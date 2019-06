(FILE) - Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi gestures during a trial session on charges of espionage in Cairo, Egypt, 18 June 2016 (reissued 17 June 2019). EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

(FILE) - Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi looks on during a trial session on charges of espionage in Cairo, Egypt, 18 June 2016 (reissued 17 June 2019). EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Mohamed Morsi, the only democratically elected president in Egypt's history, died Monday after spending six years in detention under harsh conditions that included near-complete isolation and denial of proper medical care.

Already serving a life sentence from previous convictions, the 67-year-old Islamist passed out in court during a session of his trial for espionage and was pronounced dead on arrival at a Cairo hospital.