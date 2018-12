Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (C) accompanied by his two sons Gamal (L) and Alaa (R) arrive at courthouse as Mubarak will testify in case related to a 2011 prison break, in Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak testifies in a case related to a 2011 prison break, at a courthouse in Cairo, Egypt, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egypt's former president made a public appearance on Wednesday for the first time since his release from prison to testify as a witness in a trial against his successor, as recorded in images taken by an epa journalist.

Hosni Mubarak showed up in a courtroom to give his testimony against ousted former president Mohamed Morsi, more than a year since he left the hospital in which he served his sentence.