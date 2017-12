Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi looks on during a trial session on charges of espionage in Cairo, Egypt, on June 18, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced the country's ousted president and another 19 defendants to three years in prison for insulting the judiciary.

Mohamed Morsi and all but two of the defendants were collectively fined 1 million Egyptian pounds (over $56,000) by the Cairo Criminal Court, with Morsi to pay an additional million Egyptian pounds to Judge Ali al-Nimr.