Members of the presidential campaign of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi carry boxes containing his new presidential candidacy papers, Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NADER NABEL

Egyptians walk underneath an election campaign poster erected by supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Members of the presidential campaign of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi count boxes containing his new presidential candidacy papers, Cairo, Egypt, on Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

The Egyptian president on Wednesday presented official documents of his candidacy for the presidential elections, in which he aspires to his second term, one day after the arrest of one of his rivals.

The campaign team of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi delivered to the headquarters of the National Election Authority boxes with signatures endorsing the candidacy of the incumbent leader ahead of the elections in Mar.