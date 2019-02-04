The speaker of the new Egyptian parliament, Ali Abdel-Al (R), gives a speech to Members of the house during their inaugural session in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/NAMER GALAL

The first Egyptian parliament session after the revolution that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak, in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 23, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

An opposition coalition in the Egyptian parliament on Monday warned that a constitutional amendment proposed by pro-government lawmakers to extend presidential terms could be abused by the country's president to hang on to power for life.

The 16 MPs belonging to the so-called '25-30' opposition coalition expressed their reluctance to amend the constitution, which was approved in a referendum held in Jan. 2014, saying it would pave the way for the incumbent head of State, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, to stay in office longer than initially expected.