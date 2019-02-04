An opposition coalition in the Egyptian parliament on Monday warned that a constitutional amendment proposed by pro-government lawmakers to extend presidential terms could be abused by the country's president to hang on to power for life.
The 16 MPs belonging to the so-called '25-30' opposition coalition expressed their reluctance to amend the constitution, which was approved in a referendum held in Jan. 2014, saying it would pave the way for the incumbent head of State, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, to stay in office longer than initially expected.