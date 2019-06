Egyptian security officials stand guard outside the cemetery were former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was buried in Cairo, Egypt, June 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHAKED ELFIQI

General view of the Al-Wafaa Wa al-Amal cemetery after former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was buried in Cairo, Egypt, June 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi looks on during a trial session on charges of espionage in Cairo, Egypt, June 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egypt’s former president Mohamed Morsi has been buried in Cairo, his son confirmed on Tuesday, a day after the deposed Islamist leader collapsed and died during a court hearing.

Morsi’s son, Ahmed, said in a Facebook post that his father was buried in a cemetery dedicated for the Muslim Brotherhood guides in eastern Cairo's Nasr City district after the Egyptian authorities had refused to allow the ex-president to be buried at the family grave in his hometown in al-Sharqiya governorate.