An Egyptian man kisses the Saudi Arabian flag as Egyptians gather to welcome the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in Tahrir Square, Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 27 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Court shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (L) posing for a photo with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) in Cairo, Egypt, 27 November 2018. EPA-EFE/BANDAR ALGALOUD HANDOUT

The president of Egypt on Tuesday held a meeting with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia in Cairo, in which the president assured his key Arab ally and financial benefactor that the stability of Saudi Arabia is essential to Egypt's security.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received Mohammed Bin Salman as part of his first tour abroad since the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom's consulate in Turkey on Oct. 2, which sparked an ongoing international public relations crisis for the crown prince.