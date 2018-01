Ghad Party chairperson Moussa Mostafa Moussa speaks during a press conference after submitting his presidential candidacy papers, in Cairo, Egypt, Jan 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

The head of a minor Egyptian political party on Monday registered at the last minute to challenge President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the March presidential election, the official MENA news agency reported.

Moussa Mustafa Moussa, of the al-Ghad Party, submitted the documents for his candidacy just minutes before the election authority's deadline for accepting applications, becoming al-Sisi's only rival.