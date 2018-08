Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (R) meets with his Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi (L) at al-Tahrir Palace, in Cairo, Egypt, on Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egypt's foreign minister said on Sunday that his country deals with the migration crisis in the region from a humanitarian perspective and refuses to isolate migrants or refugees from society.

Sameh Shoukry made his statements during bilateral talks with Italian foreign minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi and his high-level delegation, who are on a visit to Cairo.