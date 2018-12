The UN special rapporteur on adequate housing, Leilani Farha, holds a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

Egypt on Thursday slammed the remarks made by the United Nations' special rapporteur on adequate housing regarding the human rights situation after her trip to the Arab country.

Following her visit to Cairo between Sept. 24, and Oct. 3, Leilani Farha condemned alleged human rights violations as well as the Egyptian government's intimidation and reprisals against people whom she had interviewed.