Head of the National Election Commission (NEC), Lasheen Ibrahim speaks during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt, Jan 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Head of the National Election Commission (NEC), Lasheen Ibrahim (C), gives a news conference with other unidentified members of the commission in Cairo, Egypt, Jan 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Head of the National Election Commission (NEC), Lasheen Ibrahim, looks on during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt, Jan 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egypt is set to hold its presidential election in March, in which the current president was expected to seek a second term, the National Electoral Authority reported on Monday.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi previously won 96.9 percent of the vote in the May 2014 election.