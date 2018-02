People inspect the wreckage of a train after a passenger train collided with a freight train in the village of Kom Hamada in the northern province of Beheira, Egypt, on Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

A man looks inside the wreckage of a train after a passenger train collided with a freight train in the village of Kom Hamada in the northern province of Beheira, Egypt, on Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

People inspect the wreckage of a passenger train that collided with a freight train in the village of Kom Hamada in the northern province of Beheira, Egypt, on Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAYED EL-GEZIRY

At least 12 people died and another 20 were injured on Wednesday when a Egyptian passenger train collided with a freight train in the village of Kom Hamada in the northern province of Beheira, a Health Ministry spokesman said.

The accident occurred when two passenger carriages disconnected from the rest of the train and collided with a freight train, the cause of which is still unknown, Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed was quoted by the official MENA news agency as saying.