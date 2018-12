A file photo of Egyptians holding their national flag and shouting slogans as they protest in commemoration of the anniversary of the 2011 uprising, in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 25, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMED SHOKRY ALGARNOUSSI

One of Egypt's most prominent bloggers and activists was on Sunday waiting to see if the state prosecutor would appeal his pending release from jail, his lawyer told EFE.

Wael Abbas, 44, was arrested in May on terrorism charges as part of the ongoing suppression of dissent by the Egyptian state.