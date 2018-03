Armored personnel carriers of the Egyptian Army patrol on a road close to El Gorah in northeastern Sinai, Egypt, May 21, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

An Egyptian military spokesman on Sunday said at least 16 alleged militants had been killed in recent days during military operations in the northern Sinai Peninsula in northeast Egypt.

Col. Tamer al-Refaei stated in a video on his official Facebook page that 12 alleged extremists were killed in a shootout during a raid, without specifying the date or the location.