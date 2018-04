Armored personnel carriers of the Egyptian Army patrol on a road close to Al Gorah in northeastern Sinai, Egypt, on May 21, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

An Egyptian military spokesman on Sunday said that four alleged militants were killed and 252 suspects were arrested over the past week during military operations in the Sinai Peninsula in northeast Egypt.

Col. Tamer al-Refaei detailed in a statement on his official Facebook page that those killed allegedly included three "very dangerous" radicals, who were killed as part of "Operation Sinai 2018," which began Feb. 9 to clear the restive peninsula of militants.