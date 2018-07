Supporters of ousted President Mohamed Morsi gather as they protest near Rabaa Adawiya mosque after Friday prayer in Cairo, Egypt, Aug. 2, 2013. EPA-EFE file/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, also known as 'Shawkan', gestures behind a grill during a verdict session in the trial against top leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood group and others in Cairo, Egypt, July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Unidentified members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood gestures behind a grill during a verdict session in the trial against top leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood group and others in Cairo, Egypt, July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

An Egyptian court on Saturday ordered death sentences for 75 people, including four top leaders of the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, over their alleged role in a 2013 sit-in, according to the defendants' lawyers.

The lawyers said the Cairo Criminal Court had taken the standard step of referring the decision to Egypt's highest religious authority, the Grand Mufti, who must approve all death sentences.