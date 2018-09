Judge Hassan Farid (C) speaks during a verdict session in the trial against top leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood group and others in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, better known as Shawkan, reacts behind a grill after a verdict sentenced him to five years in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

A Egyptian court on Saturday upheld death sentences for 75 defendants in a mass trial over their alleged role in the 2013 Rabaa El-Adaweya sit-in, the violent dispersal of which by security forces left hundreds dead.

The ruling confirms the death sentences handed down on July 28, as well as life in prison for 47 others, including the leader of the banned Muslim Brotherhood group, Mohamed Badia, in the fifth sentence against him.