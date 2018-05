A Palestinian injured protester stands between Israeli tear-gas during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City, on May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians protesters run for cover from Israeli tear-gas during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City, on May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

Egyptian hospitals on Saturday continued to receive Palestinians wounded by the Israeli army during the past week's mass protests in the Gaza Strip, due to the lack of supplies and medical personnel in the Gaza, the Palestinian embassy in Cairo said in a statement.

While the embassy did not specify the number of patients being treated in Egypt, the statement said hospitals in Cairo, Arish and Ismailia provinces were receiving the wounded, who had entered Egypt through the Rafah border crossing.