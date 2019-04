Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives, Ali Abdel Aal, gestures during a parliament session to vote on a constitutional reform, in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED MASHAAL

Egyptian lawmakers attend a session to vote on a constitutional reform, in Cairo, Egypt, Apr. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED MASHAAL

Egypt's parliament Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment that could allow the current president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, to rule until 2030.

The move was part of a package of amendments being voted on in parliament, which must later be ratified by a referendum.