Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid (2-R), also known as Shawkan, with his family in Giza, Egypt, Mar. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid (C), also known as Shawkan, with his father and niece, at his home in Giza, Egypt, Mar. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, also known as Shawkan, smiles at his home in Giza, Egypt, 04 March 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

An award-winning Egyptian photojournalist was freed on Monday after serving more than five years in prison on charges of attending an Islamist protest in 2013.

Mahmoud Abu Zeid, also known as Shawkan, had been in custody since Aug. 14, 2013, when he was arrested while covering the pro-Muslim Brotherhood sit-in at Cairo's Rabaa al-Adawiya Square.