Egyptian human rights lawyer Khaled Ali speaks during a press conference in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptians walk beneath an election campaign poster erected by supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (seen in the posters), in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED EL FIQI

Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi addresses a press conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after their meeting in Cairo, Egypt, on Dec. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE file/ KHALED ELFIQI

Egypt's president has officially announced his intention to run in the country's next presidential elections, slated for March.

Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi made the widely anticipated announcement during a televised address in Cairo on Friday night.