Egyptian security forces killed 40 suspected extremists in operations in several parts of the country in response to an attack on a tourist bus west of the capital Cairo, the interior ministry announced on Saturday.

The operations were carried out in the governorate of Giza, west of Cairo, and the Sinai Peninsula, in the northeast, one day after an explosion targeted a bus carrying Vietnamese tourists on an excursion to the Giza pyramids, leaving four people dead and 10 others wounded.